A town which has been without a Post Office since the end of last month is to be given a temporary mobile service for just three hours a week.

The resignation of the temporary postmaster in Whitland led to the closure of the Post Office counter in the town’s Premier Stores in St John’s Street on August 30.

.

This was despite the notice of resignation being made a month previously and an application for a potential postmaster submitted earlier in the summer.

The Post Office informed customers at the time that they were ‘working hard to keep the period of closure to a minimum’.

They have now announced that the twice-weekly visit by a mobile van will begin in October to ‘restore service’ but emphasised that it is intended to be a temporary solution.

READ MORE

A Post Office spokesperson said: “A mobile Post Office is to visit Whitland from next month to restore service.

“The Postmaster for Kilgetty already operates a Mobile Post Office for rural communities in Wales. Whitland will now be added to the service from Tuesday 4 October.

"The new mobile service will operate from King Edward Street car park, Whitland, SA34 0AA, twice a week. It will be on Tuesday: 9.45 – 11.15am; Thursday: 9.15 – 10.45am.

"The travelling Post Office is aboard a specifically designed vehicle. It is a tried and tested way of maintaining service to communities.

"Whitland Post Office closed temporarily in August 2022, following the resignation of the postmaster. We are pleased to reinstate the service as a Temporary Mobile service whilst we continue to seek a permanent solution.

MORE NEWS

"To accommodate these changes, the current opening hours of Trelech Mobile service will be changing and will also take effect from the week commencing Monday 3 October."

Post Office network provision lead, Fiona Shanahan, said: “We are delighted to soon be able to restore service to Whitland as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"We thank the postmaster for Kilgetty for adding this service.”