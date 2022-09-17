A Pembrokeshire vicar is projecting his singing voice not to just his congregation tonight, but the entire country.

Father Jordan Spencer of Prendergast and Uzmaston will be on tonight’s (Saturday, September 17) episode of The Voice.

Singing for judges Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and Will-i-am, Father Jordan will be hoping to go far in the nationwide TV singing competition.

Father Jordan moved to Pembrokeshire in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with his husband Luke, to be assistant curate at Fishguard and Goodwick.

Earlier this summer, Jordan got his well-earned promotion, seeing him move from Fishguard and Goodwick to Prendergast and Uzmaston, where he has become vicar for the region.

This was followed by his licensing service, welcoming him to St David's Church, Prendergast and St Ismael's, Uzmaston which was held on September 4.

People who will be cheering Jordan on tonight, as well as his family in Swansea, are the people at multiple Pembrokeshire-based organisations, which Jordan has got involved in since his move to west Wales.

This includes the regional sea cadets, St John Ambulance as well as local schools and charities.

The episode of the Voice is broadcast tonight (Saturday, September 17) at 8pm on ITV.