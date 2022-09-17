The Queen’s eight grandchildren have held a vigil around the Queen's coffin during her lying in state in Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales led his brother the Duke of Sussex, as well as his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn into Westminster Hall.

William was followed in by Harry, with the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them.

The grandchildren all slowly walked toward their late grandmother's coffin to begin the vigil.

As both Prince William and Harry wore their military after King Charles III granted Harry to do so.

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

Whilst the other grandchildren all wore black attire, similar to what they have been wearing during the period of mourning.

The Prince of Wales was flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, while the Duke of Sussex stood with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn were at the middle of the coffin.

All looked deep in thought as they stood guard around her coffin for the vigil in Westminster Hall.

They had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them.

The grandchildren's vigil came just a day after the Queen’s children Charles, the Duke of York, Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, took part in their own vigil.

The children all had solemn looks on their faces as they stood vigil around their mother’s coffin, with their heads bowed throughout as members of the public filed slowly past them.

The grandchildren’s vigil takes place as final preparations are underway for the state funeral on Monday.

As politicians and royal dignitaries from around the world are expected to arrive throughout the weekend.