Pembroke police officers have released further information concerning the 'suspicious incident' that took place in the town centre earlier this week.
Officers have confirmed that their investigations are continuing after a man was reported to have been behaving suspiciously on the afternoon of Thursday, September 15. However they are refusing to give details on what the man is alleged to have done.
The incident is understood to have taken place at Gate House View between 3.30 and 4pm.
If anyone has information concerning the incident, they are asked to contact PC 948 Owen @ Pembrock Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
MORE NEWS
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here