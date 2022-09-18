Dog owners are being urged to be extra vigilant this weekend after an unexplained ribbon was found attached to a red recycling bag in Milford Haven.

The discovery has prompted concerns that dognappers may have launched a targetting drive in the area.

The ribbon was discovered this week on a red recyling bag outside a property in the centre of Milford Haven. The owner immediately ran images of the bag on social media in an effort to warn other dog owners of the possibility that a dognapper has begun targetting local properties.

"I've checked with my neighbours and I'm pretty confident that the bag isnt theirs, but mine," she said.

"I have two dogs of my own so naturally we're doing everything we can to ensure that they remain safe."

CCTV cameras have now been installed at the property.

Dog thefts thrughout the UK have risen by a staggering 250 per cent since the first lockdown. Figures released last year confirmed that Dyfed-Powys Police is one of the highest areas in the UK which is being targetted by dog thieves having clocked up a worrying 82 dog thefts in just 12 months.

To identify potential properties which contain valuable dogs or puppies, dognappers tie coloured ribbon or tape onto gates, fences and other items outisde the property to alert their accomplices that there is a dog inside.

Small pedigree dogs can then be sold on to unsuspecting animal lovers while larger breeds such as pitbulls and staffies could find themselves being moved on to the shadowy world of dog fighting.

The most popular breeds currently being stolen include

French bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, Chihuaha, German shepherd dogs, Shih Tzus and labrador retrievers.

Meanwhile local residents are being urged to keep an eye on their recycling bags, gates and fences for further sightings of ribbon or tape which dognappers could be using to identify potential properties containing dogs or other valuable items.

"It's traumatic for any dog owner to have their dog stolen so we recommend being vigilant and taking the basic precautions to help keep dogs safe," said Kennel Club secretary, Carolina Kisko.

"Dog owners should make sure that their dogs are microchipped and that their details are registered with a microchip database such as Petlog but they can also take preventative measures including ensuring their homes and properties are properly secured, not leaving their dog tied up outside a shop or other public place, keeping their dog under proper control and making sure they can see their dog when out and about on walks, as well as ensuring their dog is properly trained and will return to them when called."

If dog owners notice any suspicious activities taking place in their area, they are being asked to report it to the police.