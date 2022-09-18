This weekend, the lying in state queue at Westminster Hall continues as people pay their respects to the Queen and two Royal guests joined those mourning.

Yesterday (Saturday, September 17), King Charles III and the Prince of Wales visited the queue and stopped to meet people who were waiting in the queue.

As the pair emerged, hundreds of people in the line at Lambeth, south London, cheered and applauded.

Several were also heard shouting “God Save the King” and “God Save the Prince of Wales” as Charles and William walked by.

Many took photographs and those closest shook hands with the King and the heir to the throne.

Prince William thanked people who had queued for hours to pay their respects to the late monarch.

This comes just two days before the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

Lying in state will continue until 6.30am on the day of the funeral.

Two thousand people are set to gather inside Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

People take to Twitter to react to King Charles III and Prince of Wales visiting the lying in state queue

One Twitter user tweeted: "King Charles and Prince Philip showing their class by going out to the queue to meet the people waiting to see the queen lying in state. Amazing! #GodSaveTheKing #PrinceWilliam #MyMonarchy #QueenElizabethII"

Alongside a heart emoji, another said: "Lovely scenes with The King and The Prince of Wales meeting people in the queue #QueueForTheQueen"

How to watch the Queen’s funeral

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC News, and be available on BBC iPlayer.

BBC coverage will begin at 8am.

It will also be shown on Sky News and can be watched on its website and YouTube Channels.