Pembrokeshire vicar Father Jordan Spencer got a standing ovation from the audience on the latest episode of The Voice.

The vicar of Prendergast and Uzmaston appeared on last night’s (September 17) episode, where he sang A Million Dreams from the musical The Greatest Showman.

On the show, he said: “Since I was a little boy, I’ve always loved singing and it’s really wonderful to share in worship with people singing and praising God.

“As a priest, and a singer, they both absolutely can sit side by side, and absolutely complement each other.

“When I sing, I get lost in my own little word, and it’s a world where I can be me. It’s really, really wonderful.

“Singing in front of congregations is a real safe place, so stepping out on that stage is a really daunting experience.”

Singing in front of judges Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Will-i-am, Father Jordan got himself a standing ovation, with the audience and his mother Lisa urging the judges to turn their chairs and send him through to the next round.

Sadly though, no chairs turned, but the judges were full of praise for Jordan.

Sir Tom Jones called Jordan “a very good singer,” while Olly Murs said: “It was a really great performance.”

The judges then suggested that Jordan come back in a future series, and see if he gets a chair turned for him then.

MORE NEWS

After his performance, Jordan said: “I’ve gone out there, I’ve given it my all. There was nothing more I could have given to the song.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for their support since Wednesday and for the few that have known since filming.

“The support has been truly overwhelming, and I must say the biggest secret of my life.

“Taking part in the show was an absolutely amazing experience.

“I will go back to my parishioners and continue to serve, and I will obviously continue to get myself out there.”

Jordan did as he said, as only hours after the performance was aired, he was conducting the 8am Sunday morning mass at St Martin of Tours Church, Haverfordwest.