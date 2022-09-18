Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the nation has been in a period of mourning ahead of the late monarch’s state funeral on Monday, September 19.

In the lead-up to the funeral, members of the public have been paying their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

But for those that are unable to make it to London to honour Her Majesty, the government announced a moment of reflection would take place for the United Kingdom to come together as one and remember the Queen.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

What is the National Moment of Reflection?





The government announced the event earlier this week as part of the mourning period, sharing that “the public have been invited to take part in a National Moment of Reflection to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.”

Adding that the “silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.”

When is the minute’s silence for the Queen today?





The first of two national moments of silence for Her Majesty will take place today, Sunday, September 18.

It will take place at 8pm and will be led by Downing Street.

As a spokesperson for Prime Minster Liz Truss said: “At 8pm on Sunday 18 September, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection.”

What time is the moment of silence during Queen Elizabeth II funeral?





On the day of the monarch’s funeral, Monday, September 19, another moment of silence will take place nationwide.

The two-minute silence will take place at 11.55am on Monday, during the final chapter of the Queen’s funeral.