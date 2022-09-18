Online auction site eBay has removed listings for wristbands given to people queueing to see the Queen lying in state.

It comes after some spotted the coloured wristbands appearing on the website over the weekend, with some gaining profits of over £400.

At least five of the bands have sold already and some more had auctions scheduled to end over the next few days.

However, eBay has since removed the bands as a spokesperson for the company said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.”

It comes under the brand's event tickets policy that says tickets for things such as concerts, festivals, sports or theatre cannot be listed on the site.

Although the listing has now been removed and will continue to be by eBay, some were able to get a sale.

One seller sold two dark green bands that were used by the seller and her daughter on Thursday as they waited eight hours to file past the coffin.

The seller gained a big profit, with a top bid of £396 alongside the £3.35 postage from Derby.

The bands were issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to help manage the queue of a large number of people hoping to pay respects to the Queen.

To keep organised the department also made different coloured and numbered bands for each day.

As the DCMS website says the band is "a record of when you joined the queue".

Later adding that “having a wristband does not guarantee your entry to the Lying-in-State".

The bands make it possible for mourners to leave the queue so they can grab food, use the toilet and take short breaks for essentials.

However, the DCMS has today shared advice to mourners to not set off to join the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

It comes as thousands of people have made the journey across central London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II this week.

The DCMS took to Twitter to ask mourners not to start their journey to the queue “to avoid disappointment”.