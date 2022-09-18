People who haven’t already joined the queue for the Queen’s lying in state are being urged not to leave their homes to join it as the queue’s closing time will be decided today.

Thousands of people have made the journey across central London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II this week.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) took to Twitter to ask mourners not to start their journey to the queue “to avoid disappointment”.

A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacity



Queue times are already 13.5 hours and may increase



To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue pic.twitter.com/PvkX2ccL6C — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 18, 2022

At 9.30am on Sunday, the DCMS said: “A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacity

“Queue times are already 13.5 hours and may increase

“To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue”

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

Just after 11am, the department tweeted an update on the waiting time for the queue, making people aware that it will take “at least 13 hours”.

Those already in the queue continued to pass along Lambeth Palace Road in south London while the sun shone on Sunday morning.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.