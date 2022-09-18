Queen Elizabeth II's long and committed allegiance to Milford Haven was acknowledged with heartfelt sincerity this weekend when the people of the town turned out in their hundreds to pay their last respects to Her Majesty at St Katharine and St Peter's Church.

People started gathering in radiant sunshine over an hour before the service was due to commence at 3pm.

Milford Haven Army Cadets preparing for the service Those in uniform gathered in groups to await command from their leaders, the 19 standard bearers were given final instructions on how the service would be conducted and over 200 members of the public silently filed into the sun-filled church to await the service which was conducted by the archdeacon of St David's Cathedral, the Venerable Paul Mackness.

Over 200 people attended Sunday's service

At precisely 3pm, as the organ played Edward Elgar's magnificent 'Nimrod' from his Enigma Variations, the first Royal British Legion standard bearer began the long procession to the chancel steps where each of the 19 standards were laid in honour of Her Majesty.

Nineteen standard bearers begin their procession

They were carried by British Legion members, Milford Haven port authority, army and sea cadets, boy scouts, girl guides, brownies, cubs and beavers.

The service of thanksgiving followed a format which Mer Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a devout Anglican, had helped to devise prior to her death. It included her favourite hymns 'I vow to Thee My Country' and 'O God Our Help In Ages Past' as well as a selection of readings based on the essence of the resurrection.

The chief executive and chairman of Milford Haven Port Authority, Tom Sawyer and Chris Martin

In his address to the congregation, the Venerable Paul Mackness paid tribute to Her Majesty.

"The Queen had a real sense of devotion that has manifested itself in this outpouring of grief," he said.

"The service she gave to her country will always be something that Her Majety will be remembered for and her faith was one of the things that has sustained her throughout her reign."

Members of Milford Town Council

Her Majesty had enjoyed a close conenction with Milford Haven for many years as a result of the numerous occasions she sailed into the port on the Royal Yacht Britannia, both as a Princess and as a serving monarch. She also visited the former Gulf oil refinery on several occasions.

The service was attended by Milford resident Mrs Margaret Jones who has met the queen on several occasions as a result of her work with Cancer Research UK. In 1997 Mrs Jones was awarded an MBE for her services.

Margaret Jones, MBE

The sea cadets also turned out in force to join in with the commemoration service.