PEOPLE from across the UK came to a commemorative service for the late Queen Her Majesty Elizabeth II held at St Davids Cathedral today, September 18.

The world-famous cathedral held a service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the life of the Queen with all the class you would expect of Wales’ smallest city.

Pews were packed as people from across the land came together to celebrate the late Queen’s life in one of the most majestic settings to hold remembrance of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

Visitors included Michael and Susan Alsworth, from Cornwall, who were in Pembrokeshire on holiday – Michael being a county native.

The couple said they couldn’t not come to the service while in the county.

They heralded the occasion as fantastic and said they were there to celebrate the Queen and represent their parents who were keen royals.

People came from across the UK to the city of St Davids and its cathedral. Photo Western Telegraph

Pews were packed with not a seat empty in the house. Photo Western Telegraph

Visitors included Michael and Susan Alsworth from Cornwall. Photo Western Telegraph

Dignitaries included the Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed Sara Edwards and the High Sheriff of Dyfed Mr Rowland Rees-Evans, as well as politicians and mayors from across the county.

The mayor of St Davids Councillor Richard Thornton was also in attendance along with the city’s council. Cllr Richards said he was delighted with the service that he felt went off without a hitch.

That service was delivered with aplomb by Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones.

The Lord lieutenant talking to Georgina James and her daughter Eleanor after the service. Photo Philip Clarke

The service was presided over by Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones. Photo Western Telegraph

Mayor of St Davids Councillor Richard Thornton and his wife signed the book of condolences. Photo Western Telegraph

READ MORE

Cadets present at the event .Western Telegraph

Pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi leading the prayers. Photo Philip Clarke

The service went off with aplomb. Photo Western Telegraph

The county's best and brightest were in attendance. Photo Western Telegraph

Among the faiths, there were also members of the Buddhist Community in attendance.

The Dean with the Lord Lieutenant Sara Edwards. Photo Philip Clarke

St Davids Cathedral has a special significance to Queen Elizabeth. As Sovereign she held the First Canon Cursal Stall in the Quire among the Cathedral Chapter, and she took her place there on some of her four visits to the cathedral.

She was also the first monarch to visit the cathedral since the Reformation.

The Queens’ funeral takes place tomorrow, Monday September 19, at Westminster beginning at 11am.