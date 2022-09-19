The launch of part of a 175,000 Euro public artwork in the grounds of St David’s Cathedral has been postponed until November due to the national period of mourning following the death of the Queen.

Do the Little Things public artwork by Bedwyr Williams, part of the Ancient Connections project, was due to be unveiled last Friday, September 16.

However, the launch has been postponed as the cathedral enters a period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

All other events at the cathedral, including the summer series concerts by the choir have also been postponed.

Do the Little Things consists of three giant beehives sited in the grounds of St David’s Cathedral.

Artist Bedwyr Williams’ distinctive proposal was selected from a shortlist and has been realised with the support of Contemporary Art Society Consultancy.

It is part of Ancient Connections, an EU funded cross border arts, heritage and tourism project exploring the links between Pembrokeshire and County Wexford in Ireland.

Do the Little Things will connect the two communities of St Davids and Ferns through the practice of beekeeping, reflecting the medieval story of St David and his friendship with St Aidan, who brought bees back to Ireland from Wales.

Three oversized skeps (traditional beekeeper’s hives) made from cedar wood are being installed in both locations. These living sculptures contain bee colonies that will be cared for by local beekeepers and community groups, who will then harvest and sell honey in labelled jars designed by the artist and local school children.

“St David’s last words were ‘gwnewch y pethau bychain’ or ‘do the little things’. This ethos has guided the development of my proposal, which is founded on the story of St David and St Aidan and steeped in the magic and history of these two intertwined locations,” said Bedwyr.

The launch of the sculptures at St David’s Cathedral will now take place on Friday, November 18 from 3pm to 5pm, at the cathedral’s Refectory.

People who have already booked via Eventbrite do not need to book again.

If you've not yet registered for your free place at the launch event, you can do so here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/do-the-little-things-public-art-launch-new-work-by-bedwyr-williams-tickets-411853834907