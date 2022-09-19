Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held today and thousands will be in attendance with millions more expected to watch the televised historic event.

The Queen’s coffin will make its way from Westminster Abbey after the funeral to Windsor Castle where the committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.

Carried by the military bearer party, the coffin will travel with members of the royal family in procession behind it.

Who is in the main funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?





In front of the coffin representatives of the Commonwealth will be followed by those representing the RAF, the Army, then the Navy and Marines and the gun carriage with the Queen’s coffin, the BBC reports.

Queen Elizabeth II (PA)

The royal family will walk behind the gun carriage.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend their great-grandmother’s funeral.

Their grandfather, King Charles III, and the Queen Consort will process immediately behind the coffin and they will be followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence then the Duke of York, followed by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and then the Prince and Princess of Wales.

George and Charlotte, who called the Queen “Gan Gan”, will walk together behind their parents, walking side by side and they will be followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as other members of the royal family.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

Also expected to be at the funeral are the second and third in line to the throne and they are thought to be going to the committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle afterwards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ third child Prince Louis is not thought to be attending the funeral.