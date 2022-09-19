What have a Pembrokeshire WI and the new King got in common?

They have both enjoyed a visit to Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw.

Mathry WI members recently visited the farm’s ten shire horses and two Suffolk punches, including two mares with their respective foals, during their visit.

They enjoyed a tour of the farm and fields on a small land train and saw llamas, a flock of rare brown sheep, the mares and their foals and donkeys.

They learned about the history of the farm and the development of the family's interest in breeding and showing these particular horses.

They were also given a demonstration of the harnesses used when the horses pull carriages.

“We had a very interesting time and were very well looked after by the staff,” said a Mathry WI’s Sarah Owen.

“We were all very impressed with the considerable skill and complexity of breeding and looking after these beautiful horses.

“The height of our visit was a carriage ride around the farm which was a really special experience.”