The UK and the rest of the world will bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II today but what is the Order of Service?

The Queen’s funeral will mark a major moment in history as the nation thanks Her late Majesty for 70 years of public service.

The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September sparking a period of national mourning, but Monday’s state funeral will celebrate the life of the UK's longest-serving monarch.

Here is the Order of Service, the hymns that will be sung as the nation gathers to mourn, give thanks and say goodbye.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

Timings and Order of Service of the Queen's funeral

Here is a rough timeline for the sad funeral proceedings on Monday:

• 6.30 am: The Queen's lying-in-state ends and Westminster Hall is closed to the public.

8 am: Doors open at Westminster Abbey for members of the congregation

• 11 am: The funeral service will begin at Westminster Abbey

• 11.55 am: The Last Post will be played towards the end of the service and will be followed by a national two-minute silence

• 12.15 pm: A procession will leave for Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1 pm.

• 3 pm: Her Majesty's coffin is set to arrive at Windsor

• 4 pm: The state hearse alongside the royal family will travel to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service

• 7.30 pm: A private service in the King George VI Memorial Chapel will take place

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

Buckingham Palace has this evening published the Order of Service for the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II, which will be held in the Abbey tomorrow.



Dr David Hoyle will say in his bidding:"In grief and also in profound thanksgiving we come to this House of God, to a place of prayer, to a church where remembrance and hope are sacred duties.

"Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.

"With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people.

"With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, will preach the sermon and will lead the commendation.

Prayers will be said by the Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, for “Queen Elizabeth’s long life and reign, recalling with gratitude her gifts of wisdom, diligence, and service”.

The Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally will say a prayer for “our most gracious Sovereign Lord King Charles, Camilla the Queen Consort, William Prince of Wales, and all the royal family”.

Reverend Canon Helen Cameron, Moderator of the Free Churches Group, will praise the Queen’s “unstinting devotion to duty, her compassion for her subjects, and her counsel to her ministers”.

One of the Hymns, The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want, that will play was sung at the Queen’s wedding when she married the Duke of Edinburgh.

They got married in the same abbey when the Queen was 21 years old in 1947.

This Hymn was also sung at the funeral of George VI, the Queen’s father, in St George’s Chapel, Windsor in 1952 but the wording was slightly different.

Other Hymns that will be sung are: The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended; and Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.

The latter may be recognised as being sung at royal weddings including William and Kate’s, Charles and Camilla’s wedding blessing, and Princess Eugenie’s.

See and download the full Order of Service via the Westminster Abbey website.