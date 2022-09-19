King Charles III has issued a statement to the people of the UK ahead of the Queen’s funeral later today.
The King thanked the nation for the outpouring of support and warmth his family has received as a touching image of the Queen was released in tribute.
Charles spoke out in a new statement hours before Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is buried as Buckingham Place Charles spoke out in a new statement hours before Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is buried.
What to expect from the Queen's funeral
King Charles III statement on day of Queen’s funeral
In his message issued by Buckingham Palace, Charles said: “Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.
“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen.
“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here