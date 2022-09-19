A man charged with failing to keep his dogs under control on three separate occasions in a six-day period, will face trial later this year.

Bernard John Armstrong of Jackson’s Way, Goodwick, had been issued with a community protection notice in November 2019, ordering him to keep his dogs under control.

He is accused of failing to keep his dogs under control on the public road near to his home and on private land in the Jackson’s Way area on October 11, 16 and 17 of last year.

Community protection notices are intended to deal with unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect the community’s quality of life.

The notice can direct anybody over the age of 16, a business or organisation responsible, to stop causing the problem and it could also require the person responsible to take reasonable steps to ensure that it does not occur again.

Armstrong, whose age was not given on the court documents, denied failing to comply with a notice to keep his dogs under control.

He appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 15.

Magistrates adjourned the case, setting a date of November 3 for the trial and directing that all documents be served by October.