People across the globe are expected to tune in to pay their respects the late Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest today.

The Queen passed away on September 8 at her beloved Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. The monarch was 96 years of age.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey, with her committal service taking place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle at 4pm.

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s chapel in Windsor Castle.

The burial will be a private service at 7.30pm on Monday evening.

What to expect from the Queen’s funeral?





How to watch the Queen’s funeral on TV?





The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC News, and be available on BBC iPlayer. Coverage will start at 8am.

It will also be shown on Sky News and ITV will also be showing the funeral across all of its channels.

How to watch the Queen’s funeral online?





The Queen’s funeral will also be streamed online. Sky News will be airing the sombre occasion which can be viewed on its website or YouTube account.

The BBC will also be streaming its coverage online.

Will the Queen’s funeral be a bank holiday?





On Saturday, September 10, King Charles III confirmed that the day of the Queen’s funeral would be a bank holiday.

The new King approved the bank holiday as part of the Day of National Mourning.