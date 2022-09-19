BBC journalist Huw Edwards has taken an apparent swipe at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield who have faced widespread criticism of jumping the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Huw, who was presenting BBC One coverage on the morning of the Queen’s funeral, was discussing famous faces who have been spotted queueing over the past few days.

Edwards who broke the news of the Queen’s death, said: “There have been quite a few familiar faces in the queue for that lying in state. We did of course see a certain David Beckham there on Friday."

He added: "He was widely praised for queuing for hours and hours, not jumping the queue because he’s a superstar VIP; no he was in the queue for many hours. Good for him.”

ITV This Morning bosses issue statement over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield queue jumping row

The This Morning presenters have received criticism from some on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the public queue.

ITV bossed have said in a statement on Instagram that their hosting duo had attended to film a segment due to air during Tuesday’s show.

They said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”