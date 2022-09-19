Today, people in the UK and around the world will bid a final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in a state funeral.

The service is expected to draw millions of TV viewers in as the nation and the world pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth II (PA)

What is a state funeral?





A state funeral is a rare honour and an occasion that is mostly reserved for the sovereign.

The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated.

State funerals have, on rare occasions, been held for distinguished figures including Sir Isaac Newton, Lord Nelson, the Duke of Wellington and wartime prime minister Sir Winston Churchill.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

When was the last state funeral in the UK?





The last state funeral in the UK was Churchill’s in 1965.

However, the last state funeral for a sovereign was for the Queen’s father, George VI, in 1952.

Who pays for a state funeral?





State funerals are publicly funded and they are the responsibility of the Earl Marshal and the College of Arms.

A state funeral is a large-scale event and will observe strict rules of protocol.

Who gets a state funeral and why did Winston Churchill have a state funeral?





State funerals are held to honour people of national significance, not just members of the royal family.

Winston Churchill was given a state funeral in 1965.