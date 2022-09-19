IN a quite extraordinary address, Reverend Dr John Saxbee described his encounters with the Queen - including being invited to play cards - as the people of Haverfordwest came together to honour Her Majesty in a commemorative service at St Mary’s Church.

The county town came together to honour the Queen in a one hour service on Sunday September 18 which included a heartfelt tribute from Reverend Dr John Saxbee, where he described his encounters with the Queen.

The Bishop described how his first meeting with the Queen was rather casual.

“‘Ah, Bishop, come and sit with me for a game of cards.’ These were the Queen’s first words when I arrived to spend the weekend at Sandringham in January 2005,” said Rev Saxbee.

“We talked while she played Patience - she wanted to know my views about the Lincolnshire Handicap, and when I said I regretted that it was now run at Doncaster and not Lincoln she seemed pleased with a Bishop who knew something about horse racing!”

The bishop also described the time he was summoned to ‘kiss hands’ with the Queen prior to the confirmation of his appointment as a Diocesan Bishop.

“There, in the middle of a large ornate State Room was this diminutive figure, all alone,” said Rev Saxbee.

“I gained a more profound sense of what monarchy means - the rule of one - and the immense responsibility that entails.

“We talked about her sister who had died a few days earlier, about Lincolnshire (‘very flat’, she said, ‘but quite nice.’), about my plans to prepare myself for my new role.

"I said I would be going to St David’s for a time to prepare - ‘Ah, St David’s’ she said, ‘it’s the only Cathedral where I am a Canon - they have provided a seat for me in the corner of the choir, and I have to hold my tummy in as the Canons go by’.”

The service was conducted at St Mary's Church on Sunday September 18. Photo Western Telegraph

Guests included Stephen Crabb MP, the mayor of Haverfordwest Alan Buckfield and deputy mayor Jill Owens. Photo Western Telegraph

The service also included a flute solo played by Georgina Morris, 20, a former pupil of Havefordwest High who is going on to study at Cardiff University.

She described the Queen as a constant in people’s love who inspired everyone by her hard work.

Georgina Morris, 20, played a flute solo for the service. Photo Western Telegraph

The service was conducted by Bishop Saxbee who gave a moving tribute to the Queen. Photo Western Telegraph

Seven extracts from the Queen’s speeches spanning 82 years were read by Gill White, Mabyn Charlton and 14-year-old Mariska Hutchings.

The service was attended by the Lord Lieutenant, Stephen Crabb MP, the town mayor and council of Haverfordwest.

The organ was played by Peter Allen with the joint choirs of the churches of St Martin’s and St Mary’s, Haverfordwest.

The Service was conducted by Bishop John Saxbee and the Reverend Sophie Whitmarsh.

