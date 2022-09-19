Haverfordwest's streets were deserted this morning, with everyone apparently tuned in to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

These pictures show an empty Haverfordwest, on a cold September morning, with almost no sign of life.

An empty Castle Square on the morning of the Queen's funeral

Pubs, cafes, charity shops, chains and independent stores on Bridge Street, Quay Street, Castle Square and Riverside Shopping Centre were closed this morning.

Some will reopen later on in the day, including leading supermarkets and McDonald’s.

The Riverside Shopping Centre was empty this morning

The Queen’s funeral is expected to be one of the most watched events in British television history, as people across the UK, Commonwealth and the world tune in.

The only noise that could be heard was the church bells of St Mary’s at the top of High Street.

The shops on High Street could be seen with notices of closure

Castle Photography on High Street had this display to remember Queen Elizabeth II

Multiple shops had notices of closure in their windows

The display in the window of the British Red Cross