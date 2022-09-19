Haverfordwest's streets were deserted this morning, with everyone apparently tuned in to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
These pictures show an empty Haverfordwest, on a cold September morning, with almost no sign of life.
Pubs, cafes, charity shops, chains and independent stores on Bridge Street, Quay Street, Castle Square and Riverside Shopping Centre were closed this morning.
Some will reopen later on in the day, including leading supermarkets and McDonald’s.
The Queen’s funeral is expected to be one of the most watched events in British television history, as people across the UK, Commonwealth and the world tune in.
The only noise that could be heard was the church bells of St Mary’s at the top of High Street.
