Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on leads when near cliffs following a difficult rescue in choppy conditions last Saturday.

St Davids lifeboat and coastguard teams were tasked on Saturday lunchtime to reports that a pooch had plunged over cliffs near Abereiddy and that its owners were attempting to enter the rough sea in a rescue bid.

The dog was found and rescued despite choppy sea conditions. Picture: St Davids RNLI

St Davids RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, Norah Wortley, was launched and made best speed to the area, arriving on scene within 15 minutes.

Once on scene, the volunteer crew liaised with another vessel in the area, Raven, whose crew passed first-hand information as to the possible location of the dog.

By this point the owners knew that the lifeboat was on the scene and were no longer considering entering the water.

Due to the nature of the cliff base and the choppy sea conditions, the lifeboat’s Y-boat was deployed to look for the dog.

It was a difficult task in a difficult location but the crew was able to retrieve the injured dog.

Once the dog was recovered, the Y-Boat crew, with Norah Wortley escort, took the dog around to Abereiddy to reunite it with its relieved owners.

With the rescue complete, the Y-Boat was recovered and the all-weather lifeboat returned to station, rehousing at 2:20pm.

“It was no easy task accessing the cliff base in swell conditions, trying to locate the injured dog, but thankfully we were able to locate and reunite successfully,” said Will Chant, RNLI coxswain for St Davids lifeboat.

“Thanks to the crew of the Raven for their invaluable help, and HM Coastguard - St Davids for their shoreside support.”

The RNLI is reiterating that if you are visiting the coast, you should keep dogs on leads.

If your dog gets into difficulty, you should not attempt to follow it over a cliff or into the sea, instead call 999 and ask for the coastguard.