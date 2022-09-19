Prince Harry was seen walking alongside other members of the royal family as the Queen’s funeral began.

Despite two tours of Afghanistan in which the Duke of Sussex saw front-line action, it emerged will wear civilian dress for official events including the late monarch’s state funeral.

Prince Harry not wearing military uniform

Only working royals – which Harry and Andrew are not – are being permitted to dress in uniform at five ceremonial occasions.

Harry was however given special permission to wear his military uniform for a lying-in-state vigil ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Harry, his brother Prince William and the Queen’s six other grandchildren stood in silence for a 15-minute vigil alongside their grandmother’s coffin on Saturday evening.

The Duke of Sussex stood in his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin

Harry was reportedly left “heartbroken” to find Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘ER’ initials were removed from the shoulder of his uniform, despite it appearing on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.

Harry was “devastated” by the change and considered wearing his mourning suit instead to avoid “humiliation”.

A source told the Sunday Times: “[Harry] is heartbroken. To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”