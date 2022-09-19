The Royal Family has gathered as the UK and the rest of the world prepares to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s funeral marks a major moment in history as the nation thanks Her late Majesty for 70 years of public service.

The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8 sparking a period of national mourning, but Monday’s state funeral will celebrate the life of the UK's longest-serving monarch.

Here are all the uniforms that the Royal Family will be wearing today and what they represent as mourners give thanks and celebrate the life to the beloved monarch.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

Working members of the Royal Family member should wear a military uniform for events during the period of mourning.

The traditional dress code must be worn at the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday.

Military uniform was also worn at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, the procession to Westminster Hall and the vigil at Westminster Hall.

The funeral's other attendees should wear black while female members of the Royal family are expected to wear black veils for the solemn occasion.

Is Harry wearing military uniform to the Queen's funeral?





Only working royals are allowed to wear military uniforms at five ceremonial events.

An exception has been granted to Prince Andrew, however, who will be allowed to wear a military uniform to the Queen’s funeral.

Palace officials have reportedly intervened after Prince Andrew was allowed to wear uniform as a “special mark of respect”.

The Duke of Sussex's spokesperson said: “Prince Harry will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Despite two tours of Afghanistan in which the Duke of Sussex saw front-line action, Prince Harry was only allowed to wear his military uniform at the lying-in-state vigil ahead of the funeral.

Prince Harry has been awarded the KCVO Star which recognises his personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth.

He was also granted the Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan for his military service as well as of the Queen’s Jubilee medals

The Queen's life in pictures

Will Prince Andrew wear his military uniform at the Queen's funeral?





Prince Andrew, the Duke of York spent 22 years in the Royal Navy and also served as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982.

The Duke of York retired from active duty in 2001 as a commander, but initially remained affiliated to the Royal Navy and kept his titles.

He was stripped of the majority of his titles earlier this year after more than 150 military veterans wrote to the Queen expressing their “upset and anger”.

He has retained his rank as Vice Admiral and has been given special permission to wear his uniform for the funeral.

His other medals include the Naval Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, New Zealand 1990 Commemoration Medal, Canadian Forces’ Decoration and Commemorative Medal for the Centennial of Saskatchewan.

The Duke of York received the South Atlantic Medal for service in the Falklands War in 1982 and he also holds all the Queen’s Jubilee medals.

Military Uniforms worn by the Royal Family at the Queen's funeral

King Charles III military uniform and medals

King Charles III served in the Air Force and Navy from 1971 to 1976.

Over the course of his military and working royal career, he has been decorated with many medals which he will be wearing at the funeral.

At just five years old, he received the Queen’s Coronation medal in 1953.

Five years later he was made Royal Knight of the Most Noble Order of the Garter and the Prince of Wales.

The new monarch has a white enamelled Maltese cross, the GCB, worn as Grand Master and Principal Knight Grand Cross of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath – a military version of the honour bestowed in 1975.

His other medals include the Canadian Forces’ Decoration, the New Zealand Commemoration medal, a Naval Long Service and Good Conduct Medal with three bars.

His Majesty was also given the Queen’s Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals which are awarded to frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces.

Prince Edward military uniform and medals

Similarly to King Charles III, the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward has received all of the Jubilee medals.

Prince Edward joined the Royal Marines after leaving university but did not serve in the active military since he left after a few months of training.

He has also received the New Zealand Commemoration Medal, Canadian Forces’ Decoration and Commemorative Medal for the Centennial of Saskatchewan.

Despite not serving in active military duty, he was made Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary as well as the Royal Colonel of 2nd Battalion, The Rifles title in 2007.

Prince Edward is also an Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Waddington and a Royal Honorary Colonel of the London Regiment.

Princess Anne military uniform

Princess Anne wears Royal Navy ceremonial uniform despite not serving in the military.

The Princess Royal has been given various military honours and titles over the years and was made an Admiral in 2012.

As recently as 2020, Princess Anne was also made a General in the British Army and an Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force.

Like her siblings, she was awarded the Jubilee medals but was also appointed the Royal Knight of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Prince William military uniform and medals

Prince William was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Army and served for five months as the leader of an armoured reconnaissance unit.

Although he did not serve in active combat, the King's eldest son spent two years working as a helicopter pilot for the RAF’s Search and Rescue force.

Prince William is a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter as well as a Knight of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.

William has also been given the Queen’s Jubilee medal as well as the Tuvalu Order of Merit which he received on the 38th anniversary of Tuvaluan independence.

The honour was given as part of his visit to the country during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.