The Queen's funeral is taking place today, where people in the UK and around the world will bid a final farewell to the late monarch.
The service is expected to draw millions of TV viewers in as the nation and the world pay their respects.
After the funeral the Queen will be buried in the Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her father, her mother, and her sister’s ashes.
What to expect from the Queen's funeral
King Charles has begun his reign now, with his coronation set to take place formally in the spring or summer of 2023.
Some questions have arisen on what crown he will wear during his reign and at the event next year
What crown will Charles wear?
The Guardian reports that the Archbishop of Canterbury will place St Edward’s crown on Charles's head on the day of his coronation.
This is the iconic solid gold crown from the crown jewels at the Tower of London, which dates from 1661 and is is studded with 444 coloured gemstones, including rubies, garnets, sapphires and tourmalines.
Additionally it has a purple velvet centre, trimmed with fur and weighs 2.23kg.
It is partly that reason why the monarch wears the crown only at the moment of coronation itself.
