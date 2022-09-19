Thousands travelled to London and millions more tuned in to see the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

As the state funeral service ends at Westminster Abbey the Last Post will be played before a national two-minute silence and the national anthem.

The Queen's coffin will then process to Wellington Arch via The Mall and pass by Buckingham Palace for the final time.

Where will the Queen be buried?





The Queen will be buried in the small chapel in the side of St George's at Windsor Castle.

It is the same place her mother and father are buried. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip who has been resting in the Royal Vault since he died last year.

When Prince Philip passed away in April 2021, it was confirmed that he would not be buried until the Queen's death.

The Archbishop of Canterbury hdescribed the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many, in his sermon at her state funeral.

With the grieving royal family sitting nearby and thousands of mourners filling London’s streets, Justin Welby said the outpouring of emotion “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.