Watch the moment a man was tackled by police after rushing towards the Queen’s coffin during the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.
The incident happened at around 10pm of Friday night and the man was arrested under the Public Order Act as well as being placed in police custody.
The incident was not shown on the BBC livestream. After a royal guard collapsed earlier this week, there is a slight delay in the live feed. It was replaced by an external shot of the Palace of Westminster during the disturbance.
The man was quickly surrounded by several security guards and police officers and was swiftly removed from Westminster Hall.
Watch the moment here:
Police have made an arrest after a man appeared to rush towards the Queen's coffin on Friday.— Doll Master (@UK_Doll_Master) September 17, 2022
Footage showed a dark skinned man being swiftly surrounded by several security guards & police officers in front of onlookers, before he was removed from the floor of Westminster Hall pic.twitter.com/6Ka9e0RsOE
A statement from Scotland Yard said: “Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was charged on Saturday, September 17, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress.
“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19.”
