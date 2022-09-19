HAVERFORDWEST County AFC have now suffered three defeats in a row after losing to Caernarfon Town 2-1 at the weekend.

The loss sees County languishing in eight place in the Cymru Premier League after a start that saw the Bluebirds sitting top a few weeks ago.

County switched off for Caernarfon’s opener in the opening minutes of the game, allowing a corner to go through a host of defenders for Fidel O’Rourke to finish from six yards.

If there was one man who looked like scoring for the Bluebirds it was Jack Wilson who equalised superbly taking down Rhys Abbruzzese’s cross-field ball before turning Dion Donohue inside out then smashing the ball across Josh Tibbetts and into the far corner.

While County had a host of chances it was Caernarfon who showed the killer instinct, finishing Haverfordwest off in the closing stages of the match when defender Gruffydd John was allowed to carry the ball deep into Haverfordwest’s half before playing a through ball to substitute Josef Faux who coolly slotted home.

It could have been so different for County if Wilson had taken a host of chances presented to him including a first-half one-on-one with Tibbets, the Caernarfon keeper spreading himself well to save.

Wilson also had a great opportunity when Ivan Watkins’ squared pass found Ben Fawcett who laid it off for Wilson to strike but the rasping shot was tipped over the bar by Tibbetts.

In the dying moments of the match Fawcett saw his header from point-blank range well saved by Tibbetts to deny the Bluebirds what would have been a deserved share of the spoils.

Caernarfon Town: Tibbetts, Cartwright (Gosset 65′), Williams, Bell, Donohue (C), Bradley, O’Rourke (Marsh-Hughes 85′), Thomas, Hughes (Faux 53′), Edwards, Mudimu

Substitutes not used: Essien, Evans, Wynne, Griffith

Yellow cards: Donohue 48′

Haverfordwest County: Z. Jones, George (James 90′), Rees (C), Jenkins, Abbruzzese, Wilson, Scotcher, Veale, Evans (Watkins 10′, John 73′) J. Davies, Fawcett

Substitutes not used: Idzi, L. Davies, Humphreys,

Haverfordwest County are next in action on Tuesday evening, when they face Taff’s Well in the third round of the Nathaniel MG Cup. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.