A Pembrokeshire soldier was granted the greatest accolade of his career last weekend after being chosen to stand guard around the coffin of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall.

Major Guy Charles-Jones, who serves with the Welsh Guards, was summoned back from duty in Oman on Friday morning to stand guard around the Queen's coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall.

"It was a huge honour for Guy but what made it even more incredible was the fact that during his time in Westminser Hall, the Royal Princesses and the late Queen's grandchildren arrived to carry out their vigil," said Guy's mother, Caroline Charles-Jones from the family home in Dinas Cross.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice stood vigil together with their six counsins, namely Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Guy, 36, attended Fishguard school as a child before boarding at Wycliffe College in Gloucestershire and subsequently the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. Throughout his military career he has served in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Iraq.

Major Guy Charles-Jones

On Saturday he was positioned in the inner guard which comprises officers from the five units of the Foot Guards which are the Grenadiers, Coldstream, Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards as well as the two regiments of The Household Cavalry.

Each regiment covered a six-hour period with each guard moving around the catafalque every 20 minutes which is the raised plinth on which the Queen’s coffin rested.

The guards faced outwards from the coffin, with their swords lowered to the ground and their hands folded on to the hilt. They remained motionless throughout and with their heads bowed.

Captain Guy Charles-Jones’ honour is the latest in a line of royal duties, which were carried out by both his father, Hugh, and his grandfather, Major Francis Charles-Jones who was the Queen’s longest serving Welsh Herald Extraordinary of Arms.

During his 30 years’ service Major Francis was on the Earl Marshal's staff for the State funeral of Winston Churchill and officiated at the Prince of Wales's investiture in 1969.

Over the next 30 years he participated in State ceremonial with the officers of arms in ordinary of the College of Arms on occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament and the Garter service.

Guy’s father, Hugh, also served during the investiture of Prince Charles as a staff officer in 1969.

Major Guy Charles-Jones with his father, Hugh