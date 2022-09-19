WHITLAND had a tough start to their WRU Division 1 Cup campaign.

Fantastic photos show a keenly fought contest between Ammanford at the weekend

All photos supplied by Paul Rodgers.

However the Green Machine came away needing somewhat of a service after suffering a 46-13 loss at home ground Llwyn Ty Gwyn.

Lewis Gibbin scoring a second half try in the corner

Mark Jones with Gino Setaro in the background

James Lewis rampaging through

Whitland battled hard with Gino Setaro getting on the scoresheet and Lewis Gibby getting the try for the hosts.

The rest of Whitland’s scores came off the boot of Geraint Jones.

Whitland are in group L of the WRU Division 1 Cup alongside Ammanford, Newcastle Emlyn and Tondu.

Whitland captain Benji Kirk

Geraint Jones in action

Ianto Davies speeding through

The Green Machine’s next match is a return to the Admiral National League 1 West where they play Pembroke away on September 24.

After one game Whitland sit bottom of the table suffering an opening defeat to Felinfoel 52-3.

