He’s been branded intimidating, snobbish, arrogant and rude and has even been known to make Gordon Ramsey cry.

So when local restaurateur Gavin Davies received a phone call from the acclaimed chef, restaurateur and TV personality Marco Pierre White requesting a table at Kilgetty’s ‘Rib & Oyster’ for Sunday lunch, Gavin knew it was going to be tough call.

“And it certainly was, as we were exceptionally busy on Sunday and only just managed to squeeze him in towards the end of serving,” said Gavin.

“But Jake, our chef, obviously did things right because at the end of his meal Marco said it was the best meal he’d eaten in a long time.”

Given the care and dedication that Gavin has put into ‘Rib & Oyster’ since it opened 13 months ago, Marco Pierre White’s comments are totally valid.

The restaurant has rapidly become one of Pembrokeshire’s most popular eateries, and it’s easy to see why.

One of the dishes at 'Rib & Oyster'

After moving to Saundersfoot from the Rhondda 23 years ago, Gavin has worked as a commercial fisherman and butcher, with the result that his understanding of fine local produce is exceptional.

“Our fish is fresh from the net and our beef is fresh from the farm,” he said, “and this is the secret of good cuisine.

“Ok, so we’re not the cheapest restaurant in the area, but we know that the quality of what comes out of the kitchen is good. And this is what matters. As a result, it’s as much as we can do to fit in all our bookings.”

The idea of opening ‘Rib and Oyster’ came during the first lockdown when sales for the fresh seafood that Gavin was catching from his trawler nosedived.

“We started doing pop-up markets and we just couldn’t keep up with the demand. So this was when we decided to open a fishmongers and butchers in Kilgetty.

“We never considered opening a restaurant but when we realised the shop had a considerable amount of space which we didn’t need, this prompted us into opening a restaurant.”

And Gavin’s wealth of knowledge of seafood and meat has resulted in a deliciously inspired menu. Marco Pierre White’s Sunday lunch comprised scallops as a starter following by a turbot and lobster thermidor and homemade chips.

This isn’t the first time that Gavin ha crossed paths with the world-class chef. In 2021 he was asked to deliver a fresh catch to the television studios for a cookery segment that Marco was doing for ITV’s ‘This Morning’.

Meanwhile, given the result of Sunday’s hugely successful lunch, Marco Pierre White is guaranteed to return to the ‘Rib and Oyster’ for another feast delivered by Gavin and his team.