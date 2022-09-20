The congregation of Brynmyrnach Chapel in Hermon will say goodbye to the Victorian building in its current form during a final service on Sunday September 25.

The final service at 4pm will mark the disincorporation the chapel which has served the community for 134 years.

The final service will be led by Reverend Geoffery Eynon with others also.

"A warm welcome is extended to people wishing to come along especially those with links to the chapel and the community," said Cllr Cris Tomos who represents the area on Pembrokeshire County Council.

"Following the service there will be tea, coffee, Welsh-cakes and bara-brith at Canolfan Hermon."

The chapel is due to be sold to a community heritage and housing trust cooperative in the village.

The plans is to develop a heritage centre on the ground floor and two affordable flats on the first floor.

The chapel elders decided to sell the centrally located chapel, as repairs to the roof and walls would cost a considerable sum.

However, they were adamant that the building needs to be retained for community and local housing needs.

The new heritage and housing trust will be a community benefit society and limited company where local people act as shareholders.

The cooperative housing part of the project will have a local letting policy, allowing affordable housing for local families and couples.

It is hoped that this could be a blueprint for other communities to take on chapels and churches that are closing.

The project has seen peer to peer community lenders investing for 36 months and have a guaranteed return of 1.75% per annum on the investment to help purchase the chapel.

For more information see Hermon Housing and Heritage Trust on Facebook.