In the annual Pembrokeshire veteran’s tennis tournament David Roch James won the men's singles while Alison Lewis won the ladies singles.
The tournament returned for 2022 in this its seventh year.
Hosted at Haverfordwest Tennis Club participants took part in singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions across the week with the well-attended finals day held at The Parade on Sunday, 18 September.
Results 2022:
Men’s singles
Winner: David Roch James / Runner-up: Hardijs Madzulis
Ladies singles
Winner: Alison Lewis / Runner up: Mina Doney
Men’s doubles
Winners: David Roch James and Andy Beazley / Runners-up: Peter Brooker and Gordon Hardy
Ladies doubles
Winners: Alison Lewis & Sarah Keogh / Runners-up: Hilary Davis and Lucy Brooker
Mixed doubles
Winners: Jay Owen and Sarah Keogh / Runners-up: Yan Morris and Ruth Moss
A huge thank you was sent to Richard and Sarah for organising and all the volunteers who helped on finals day.
