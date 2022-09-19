Prince George and Princess Charlotte warmed hearts as the young pair attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The beloved monarch's funeral marked a major moment in history as the nation thanks Her late Majesty for 70 years of public service.

The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8 sparking a period of national mourning, but Monday’s state funeral will celebrate the life of the UK's longest-serving monarch.

World leaders, famous faces and members of the Royal family gathered to pay their respects and give thanks to the adored Queen.

The Queen's life in pictures

Nine-year-old George and seven-year-old Charlotte joined 2,000 people in Westminster Abbey to remember their great-grandmother while millions tuned in to the televised service across the world.

The future king and his sister walked through the gothic church with other members of the royal family, in procession behind the coffin which will be carried by the military bearer party.

Their grandfather, King Charles III, and the Queen Consort walked immediately behind the coffin and they were followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence then the Duke of York.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex followed and then the Prince and Princess of Wales.

George and Charlotte, who called the Queen “Gan Gan”, walked together behind their parents, and they were followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as other members of the royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ third child four-year-old Prince Louis did not attend the funeral.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, his playful antics on the balcony delighted royal fans and at four years old, he was considered too young to attend.

The British public has flooded social media with best wishes and love for the Royal siblings.

One viewer wrote: "Prince George and Princess Charlotte behaved so well. So proud of them. Their parents raised them well."

A second fan added: "George and Charlotte did so well. Death is a huge thing for little ones to experience, never mind when great granny is the most famous woman in the world. Louis reminds me of my great nephew, a little tornado."

With a third person writing: "So beautiful. So proud of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte who behaved so well. They’ve been raised so well by their parents."

Princess Charlotte caught the public's attention with a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother.

The young Royal wore a horseshoe brooch pinned to her black coat during the service in tribute to the Queen and their shared interest in horse riding.