SIN bins could be introduced into football in a bid to tackle rising levels of abuse towards referees, the Football Association of Wales has said.

In a letter released to all referee associations across Wales, FAW say they are determined to combat a “scourge” of abuse, highlighting particularly tiers four and below with concern about behaviour towards officials.

That emphasis includes Pembrokeshire’s leagues which sit below tier four and which could see a revolutionary new rule brought to the game.

Sin bins are suspensions used most famously in rugby where a player is temporarily removed from the field of play if they commit a serious enough infringement.

Chairman of Pembrokeshire Referees Association James Olyott didn’t deny there was a problem with behaviour towards referees in the county, but emphasised that acts of abuse are committed by a minority.

"Thankfully the majority of players and spectators in Pembrokeshire continue to be respectful to match officials,” said Mr Olyott speaking to the Western Telegraph.

“Unfortunately there is a small minority who continue to challenge officials in a manner that is abusive.

“This has a negative impact on referee recruitment and retention."

Mr Olyott went on to describe refereeing as a rewarding way to remain fit and give something back to a sport “we all love”.

“It is important to remember that match officials are needed at all levels of the game.

“Without a referee there can not be a game.

“With that in mind the Football Association of Wales is running a recruitment drive for those interested in remaining within the sport."

The FAW letter written to “all registered referees” went as follows.

“The FAW referees Committee has expressed concern about the level of abuse being reported against referees, particularly at tier 4 and below.

“The issue of the development of referees has been at the forefront of the FAW for many years and we have been actively engaged in the development of our referee recruitment and retention strategy to increase the number of officials in Wales at all levels.

“We cannot over-emphasise the importance of supporting referees, particularly by dealing with offences in a robust way. To this end area associations are reminded of the following.

“To refer to the FAW guidance on disciplinary sanctions when dealing with cases of misconduct.

“The sanctions given against clubs found guilty can include the deduction of points and the closure of a ground.

The letter by FAW reported to have been sent to referees in the last couple of weeks

“In addition, to try offer further options to match officials to curb instances of dissent, the FAW Referees Committee are looking into the introduction of temporary dismissals ‘sin bins’ into the game in Wales.

“Referees are reminded of the importance of submitting accurate reports in order that cases of misconduct can be dealt with appropriately.

“We look forward to your support in helping to combat this scourge to referees which will make the game a safer place for all to take -part in.”

If you are interested in becoming a referee more information can be found on the BecomeARef.Wales recruitment website.