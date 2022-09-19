GOODWICK put down a marker for the season storming with an emphatic win over St Ishmaels in the Manderwood Pembrokeshire football leagues.
Last season's runners-up of division one stormed to the top of the table with a 5-0 win away to St Ishmaels that's put them top of the league with a goal difference of plus nine after champions Hakin were tied up in the Welsh Cup on Saturday.
Other big winners from division one included Merlins Bridge who beat Monkton Swifts at home 6-2, while St Clears and Fishguard Sports played out a thriller homeside St Clears edging the encounter 4-3.
Results Division 1, September 17: Carew 3-3 Pennar Robins; Merlins Bridge 6-2 Monkton Swifts; Neyland 1-1 Clarbeston Road; St Clears 4-3 Fishguard Sports; St Ishmaels 0-5 Goodwick United
Division 2: Hakin United II 4-0 Herbrandston; Johnston 2-0 Merlins Bridge II; Milford United 5-1 Broad Haven; Monkton Swifts II 2-1 Carew II
Division 3: Camrose 1-3 Cosheston; Clarbeston Road II 1-3 Pendine; Fishguard Sports II 3-6 Pembroke Boro; Goodwick United II 1-1 Lawrenny; Lawrenny 8-1 Haverfordwest CC; Milford Athletic 3-4 St Florence.
