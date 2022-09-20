Fuel supplier Oil 4 Wales has launched details of a new iniative which will see some of the area's most vulnerable people receiving free oil supplies this winter.

Oil 4 Wales has announced it will be offering a one-off delivery of 800 litres of oil to customers aged 80 years old or over.

The offering will run from October 2022 until March 2023 and will be exclusively for those who have been customers of Oil 4 Wales for at least two years.

With the cost-of-living crisis at the forefront of the nation’s minds, this is the latest community initiative from the family-run business and comes as former managing director Colin Owens hands his title over to daughter Sally Williams.

Sally Williams. Pic: Oil4Wales

“First we had the COVID-19 pandemic which had such a devastating effect on everyone, especially the vulnerable, and now we have the exponential rise in energy bills", commented Sally Williams.

"This is Oil 4 Wales’ chance to once again look after our customers and give something back. Now that the coldest months of the year are upon us it is even more vital that the community pulls together and supports one another.”

This isn't the first time that Oil 4 Wales has made a contribution to its community. It previously made a fuel delivery to local charity, The Carers Trust Crossroads which benefitted an elderly husband and his wife who acted as their son's carer throughout the pandemic.

In addition, following a request from Carmarthenshire Council, ongoing fuel donations of 500 litres was provided to local residents who care for their child following a diagnosis of Moto Neurone disease.

“I'm extremely passionate about limiting the impact of expensive energy bills on our customers and this scheme is one of the ways we can help," added Sally.

“Following a government report highlighting that there were 2,000 excess winter deaths in Wales 2019 / 2020 due to living in cold, less energy efficient housing, I remain committed to limiting these preventable losses going forward and Oil 4 Wales will help in whichever way it can.”

To benefit from the latest community initiative, those within the age and customer range are encouraged to contact their local depots for further information.

Local depots for Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire are at Milford Haven, Felinfach and Carmarthen.