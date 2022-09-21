Nominations are open for the Pembrokeshire Sports Awards 2022.

The awards are a chance to celebrate some amazing sporting success around the county.

More than 80 nominations were received last year across 12 categories.

“If you know of a team or individual who deserves recognition for their hard work - either playing sport or organising and coaching behind the scenes – then this your chance to allow them to shine!” said Cllr Rhys Sinnott, cabinet member for residents’ services and leisure.

“We’re looking forward to hearing about lots of great stories and achievements.”

To complete an online nomination form click here.

Nominations close on October 16.

Last year’s nominees are welcome again.

Finalists and guests will be invited to the awards ceremony on Friday November 25 at Folly Farm.

The awards are sponsored by Sport Pembrokeshire, Folly Farm, Valero, Pure West Radio and the Western Telegraph.

Pembrokeshire has a proud heritage of sport

The categories are as follows:

Coach of the Year

Female Sporting Achievement

Male Sporting Achievement

Boys (U16) Sporting Achievement

Girls (U16) Sporting Achievement

Disability Sport Award

Junior (U16) Disability Sport Award

Unsung Hero

Club Organiser of the Year

Team Achievement of the Year

Junior (U16) Team Achievement of the Year

Young Volunteer of the Year

Club of the Year

