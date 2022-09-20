Six years following the death of their father Daniel Picton Jones from suicide, Trystan and Mali are embarking on a triathlon to raise money to support children who have been bereaved through the DPJ Foundation.

The brother and sister will be joined by best friends, Reuben and Freddie.

Starting on Saturday, October 1, the fearless four will be climbing Pen y Fan, which is the highest peak in south Wales, and the following day they will cycle almost nine miles around the Llys y Fran reservoir.

Their triathlon will conclude with a water activity. The Fearless Friends

All money raised from the Fearless Friends’ challenge will go towards purchasing children’s books that are being developed by The DPJ Foundation to support children who have been bereaved.

When the books are completed, they will be purchased and distributed throughout schools by the Fearless Friends.

"It’s really important for us to spread the word about how mental health can affect people,” said Mali from her home in Clarbeston Road.

“Trystan and I know how difficult it is to lose a loved one and we hope that by raising money to put the bereavement books in schools, it will help children to understand and deal with any loss they may have."

The more money they raise, the more books they will be able to purchase to support children in schools.

The DPJ Foundation was set up by Trystan and Mali’s mum, Emma O’Sullivan, in July 2016 following Daniel's death.

Daniel was a popular agricultural contractor and his suicide touched many in the farming community, as well as inevitably impacting on his children.

MORE NEWS

Following his death, Emma realised there was a big gap in the system as well as a lack of support available for those suffering with poor mental health, particularly in rural communities.

As a result, the DPJ Foundation is now using Daniel’s story to help others suffering with poor mental health.

"It’s so important for the children to be involved with the charity and this is a great way for them to do it,” said their mother, Emma O’Sullivan.

“They wanted to be able to support other children like themselves, but also push their limits.

"And we believe that by undertaking challenges such as this, it gets the younger generation to consider their mental health as well as the mental health of others which is so important.”

The Foundation’s aim is to raise awareness of mental health in agriculture and to support people in the agricultural sector who have poor mental health.

The charity runs a 24 hour, 7 days a week confidential text and phone service called ‘Share The Load’.

'Share the Load' also provides counselling with professional counsellors, which is something that Daniel was unable to access.

To donate to the Fearless Four’s incredible triathlon challenge, visit their justgiving link on https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fearlessfriendstriathlon

If you need help, you can call the DPJ Foundation free on 0800 587 4262 or text them on 07860 048 799.