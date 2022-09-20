West Wales' 24-year-old James Williams has unfinished business in the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship (BRC), as he goes in search of his first podium on a gravel event this weekend.

Round six awaits in Yorkshire – with the Trackrod Rally (23-24 September) playing host to the latest challenge.

Williams, co-driver Dai Roberts and the Hyundai Power Products Rally Team have endured a season of two halves in Britain’s premier rallying series.

The three Tarmac rounds so far have yielded three podiums including a career best second place on Rali Ceredigion – James’ home event, last time out. On the gravel – it has been a different tale, with the two rounds to date ending in a retirement and a fourth placed finish.

With two rounds remaining on the gravel this season, James has two more objectives to try and tick off this year, score a podium on the loose surface, with the top-step of the rostrum the outright goal in his first season in the top-flight of the British Championship.

The gauntlet for this weekend sees two days of action in the forests near Filey in North East Yorkshire.

James is searching for his first podium position. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

The opening stage of the event will take place under moonlight, as James will launch his four-wheel-drive, turbocharged Hyundai i20 R5 into an opening night test before five further timed stages on Saturday, with the finish back in Filey mid-afternoon.

James said: “We had a great run on our home event last time out and it was a pleasure to give the Rally2 version of the Hyundai i20 its UK debut a couple of weeks ago.

“Now we are back in the R5 version – I car I know well and we will be looking to keep up the momentum from the last rally.

“I haven’t done this rally before, but I have heard so much about it. The stages are legendary and I am looking forward to the night stage on Friday night in particular – you can’t beat rallying in a forest at night – it’s spectacular for the crew and spectators.

“I have to be realistic – the guys in front of me in the championship – the pressure is on them to a degree as they have done this rally several times before.

“I will be looking to do my own thing and try and get myself on the podium and if I can fight for that win, I am going to give it everything.

"I don’t have anything to lose in the race for the championship like the other guys - so I can roll the dice and take a few risks which might hopefully pay off.

"It’s another short, sharp rally so it will be game on from the opening mile!”