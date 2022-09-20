West Wales' 24-year-old James Williams has unfinished business in the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship (BRC), as he goes in search of his first podium on a gravel event this weekend.

Round six awaits in Yorkshire – with the Trackrod Rally (23-24 September) playing host to the latest challenge.

Williams, co-driver Dai Roberts and the Hyundai Power Products Rally Team have endured a season of two halves in Britain’s premier rallying series.

The three Tarmac rounds so far have yielded three podiums including a career best second place on Rali Ceredigion – James’ home event, last time out. On the gravel – it has been a different tale, with the two rounds to date ending in a retirement and a fourth placed finish.

With two rounds remaining on the gravel this season, James has two more objectives to try and tick off this year, score a podium on the loose surface, with the top-step of the rostrum the outright goal in his first season in the top-flight of the British Championship.

The gauntlet for this weekend sees two days of action in the forests near Filey in North East Yorkshire.

Western Telegraph: James is searching for his first podium position. Picture: Jakob Ebrey PhotographyJames is searching for his first podium position. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

The opening stage of the event will take place under moonlight, as James will launch his four-wheel-drive, turbocharged Hyundai i20 R5 into an opening night test before five further timed stages on Saturday, with the finish back in Filey mid-afternoon.

James said: “We had a great run on our home event last time out and it was a pleasure to give the Rally2 version of the Hyundai i20 its UK debut a couple of weeks ago.

“Now we are back in the R5 version – I car I know well and we will be looking to keep up the momentum from the last rally.

“I haven’t done this rally before, but I have heard so much about it. The stages are legendary and I am looking forward to the night stage on Friday night in particular – you can’t beat rallying in a forest at night – it’s spectacular for the crew and spectators.

“I have to be realistic – the guys in front of me in the championship – the pressure is on them to a degree as they have done this rally several times before.

“I will be looking to do my own thing and try and get myself on the podium and if I can fight for that win, I am going to give it everything.

"I don’t have anything to lose in the race for the championship like the other guys - so I can roll the dice and take a few risks which might hopefully pay off.

"It’s another short, sharp rally so it will be game on from the opening mile!”