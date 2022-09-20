A Pembrokeshire woman accused of causing more than £2,000 worth of damage to a caravan sofa, fridge and clothing at a caravan park has had the case against her formally discontinued.

Danika Collins,28, initially appeared via video link at York Magistrates Court last April to deny causing the damage, totalling £2,051, at High Moor Farm Park, Kettlesing, north Yorkshire on September 5 last year.

Ms Collins, of Precelly Place, was remanded on unconditional bail until September 13 when a trial was scheduled to take place.

However, the record from York Magistrates Court shows that the case was discontinued on that date.

In a magistrates court discontinuance can take place at any time before the magistrates begin to hear evidence in a trial, or before the accused has been sent for trial, under section 51 Crime and Disorder Act 1998.