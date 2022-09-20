OVER £700 of vape equipment has been reported stolen from a store in Pembrokeshire.

Reports say the front door of a CK’s store in St Davids was smashed in by two males who are alleged to have stolen the goods.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing or witnesses following the burglary earlier this month.

A statement from the police said that at approximately 2am on Thursday, September 1, a window in the front doors of the store was smashed through by two males.

Once inside, the males took a number of vapes worth approximately £720.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

They can be contacted either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference DPP/6886/01/09/2022/02/C.