A 48-year-old plasterer has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates charged with driving his Vauxhall Combo van whilst over the legal drug-drive limit.
Simon Hart, of Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock was stopped by uniformed officers at Honeyborough at around 8.50am on March 10.
After smelling cannabis in the vehicle, a roadside swipe proved positive and Hart was taken to the custody suite where he gave a further reading that showed 3.6 mcg of cannabis in his blood. The legal limit is 2.
Hart was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who informed magistrates that as a result of the offence, his client will lose his job.
"He has worked as a plasterer and labourer for the last 28 years but as a result of today, he will no longer be able to drive," he said. "Without transport in this area, he won't be able to work."
Hart was disqualified for 12 months and fined £120. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
