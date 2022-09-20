A play exploring a local legend, the skull of a saint and cures for consumption, in the context of Covid will premiere at a Pembrokeshire theatre next weekend.

Breathing Hope explores the legend of St Teilo’s Well. During Victorian times people travelled from all over Wales to the tiny hamlet of Llandilo, near Maenclochog, to drink water from St Teilo’s Well in the hope of being cured of TB and other respiratory diseases.

The cure was only effective if the water was drunk using the ancient skull of St Teilo as a cup. The skull was looked after for centuries by the Melchior family who lived in Llandilo. It is now in Llandaff cathedral, Cardiff.

Saint Teilo himself is regarded by many as the most important saint after Saint David.

He was born at Penally near Tenby around 480-500AD and founded his first church in Landeilo Llwydarth (now Llandilo) in the foothills of the Preselis.

He then went on to found a church in Llandeilo Fawr and subsequently founded Llandaff monastery. He was Bishop of Llandaff in 495.

This fascinating story is the subject of a new play by Pembrokeshire playwright, Derek Webb.

Called Breathing Hope, the play looks at the story through the eyes of a 21st century couple and the Victorian family who were guardians of the skull.

“In this age of Covid there are many parallels with TB, known as consumption in Victorian times, which was very widespread and was responsible for the death of millions,” said Derek.

“The play raises many questions about the nature of belief and proposed cures for such diseases, as well as the current rise of conspiracy theories and anti-vaccination movements, also prevalent in the 1800s.”

Breathing Hope premieres at Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard on September 24 as part of the 2022 On Land’s Edge festival, starting at 7pm, tickets from theatrgwaun.com.

It’s then on at Maenclochog Village Hall on October 7 starting at 8pm and at Haverhub in Haverfordwest on October 8 again at 8pm.