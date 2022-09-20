Magistrates have issued a warrant without bail for the arrest of a Hakin man accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply it to others.
Chad Forrest, 29,of Nelson Avenue, Hakin, faces a further charge of possessing 3.67g of heroin.
He was listed to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday) after the case was adjourned last week as a result of Forrest's inability to attend court after contracting Covid.
But at this morning's hearing, his solicitor Mr Michael Kelleher, confirmed that no submissions had been received from his client concerning his ablity to attend today's hearing.
As a result, magistrates issued an immediate warrant without bail for Forrest's arrest.
