A Fishguard man has been barred from entering Pembrokeshire after allegedly subjecting his partner to intentional strangulation.

Ashley Roche, 24, of Parc y Cefn, Fishguard, is further charged with making threats to kill his partner and of subjecting her to actual bodily harm.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at the defendant's home just before midnight on September 17 after Roche accused his partner of sleeping with other people.

"When she heard this, she wanted to leave the property but as she walked toward the front door, the defendant pushed her onto a bed and said she wasn't leaving until she told the truth," said Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams.

"He grabbed her neck causing her to hit the doorframe and threw her back causing her to fall to the floor. He then got on top of her and put his hands around her neck.

"She thought he was going to kill her and lost consciousness as she was being choked."

Mr Williams went on to say that when the victim attempted to leave the property, Roche once again grabbed her by the neck.

"He whacked her head on the bed multiple times then grabbed a chopping board and started hitting her on the shins.

"He then grabbed a knife and said he was going to kill her. He switched the lights off and the knife was still in his hand."

Roche denied all three charges of intentional strangulation on his victim, causing actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.

His solicitor, Mr Liam Francis, requested that Roche be released from custody on conditional bail.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates granted Roche stringent bail conditions. The conditions are that:

he must reside at an alternative address in Rosehill Terrace, Swansea;

he must not enter the county of Pemrokeshire;

he must not contact his victim;

he must report to Swansea police station daily between 12pm and 2pm and

he will be electronically tagged every night between 7pm and 7am.

Ashley Roche will next appear before Swansea Crown Court on October 18.