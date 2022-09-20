The next round of Apprentice Academy places has been opened by Hywel Dda University Health Board, and people with an interest in developing a career in healthcare are encouraged to get in touch.

The scheme, currently open to applications, helps individuals who might not have followed more traditional routes, into a career as a registered nurse.

It provides people with an opportunity to earn while they learn in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire. The apprenticeship is available for anyone from the age of 16 years old to apply.

Lisa Gostling, director of workforce and organisational development at Hywel Dda UHB explained: “Our apprenticeship programme so far has seen applicants from a diverse range of ages and fields and we hope to see the same in this next round of recruitment.

“It is so important that we harness the skills that exist in our community to grow our future workforce.

“The structured programme helps people gain the required skills and qualifications on the job and offers a variety of learning experiences day to day.

“This programme is one of the key actions we are taking to develop our workforce in Hywel Dda UHB and reflects our strategy and vision to create a healthier west Wales.”

During the programme, apprentices will undertake clinical healthcare support training, before progressing to university to complete a registered nursing degree on a part-time basis.

At the end of the programme, participants will be qualified nurses, without having to pay any university fee.

They are expected to remain in employment with Hywel Dda UHB for a minimum of two years post qualification.

The health board is looking to place up to 40 healthcare apprentices across Bronglais Hospital, Glangwili Hospital, Prince Philip Hospital and Withybush Hospital.

Once successfully recruited, candidates will begin employment as a healthcare apprentice with Hywel Dda University Health Board in January 2023.

Those not successful this time around will be offered support from the health board, local colleges, Careers Wales Centre and the Job Centre.

To apply visit the Working for Us page of the Hywel Dda University Health Board website. The closing dates are:

24 September – Withybush Hospital

26 September – Bronglais Hospital

2 October – Prince Philip Hospital

4 October - Glangwili Hospital

The health board also runs other apprenticeship programmes, such as in informatics, governance, workforce, patient experience and engineering.